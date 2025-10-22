TRM Labs Partners With Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to Advance National Cyber Threat Intelligence in the Blockchain Space

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRM Labs today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to strengthen national cyber resilience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered blockchain intelligence. Under the MOC, TRM will grant CSA access to its blockchain intelligence platform and associated AI features — including generative and reasoning components — while contributing data and technical expertise to co-develop solutions tailored to CSA’s long-term operational needs.

TRM and CSA will collaborate to explore the development of a blockchain tracing solution that uses agentic AI to track the national ransomware exposure level in Singapore with greater accuracy and establish stronger linkages between on-chain and off-chain adversary activity — improving the agency’s efforts to disrupt ransomware groups’ activities.

This collaboration is timely, as blockchain and digital asset activity increasingly intersect with cybercrime — from sophisticated scams and ransomware to state-sponsored intrusions. TRM Labs’ 2025 Crypto Crime Report highlights shifting patterns across hacks, sanctions exposure, and illicit flows where incoming volume to illicit cryptocurrency addresses increased from USD 37.4 billion in 2021 to USD 44.7 billion in 2024 — reinforcing the imperative for intelligence that can rapidly map on-chain behavior across networks. CSA’s latest Singapore Cyber Landscape 2024/2025 further emphasizes the continuing imperative for institutions to monitor illicit activity in decentralized systems as a core pillar of national cyber defense.

“Partnering with CSA is a pivotal step in bringing cutting-edge AI to the front lines of cyber defense,” said Esteban Castaño, Co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. “This partnership with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore builds on our ongoing efforts to create a safer digital world — including initiatives such as Beacon Network — a real-time, private-public intelligence-sharing system that helps stop illicit funds. By combining our industry-leading cross-chain analytics and AI-driven blockchain intelligence with Singapore’s cybersecurity expertise, we are helping shape the next frontier of digital trust and resilience.”

“As cyber threats grow in sophistication, it is important for us to build AI capabilities to strengthen Singapore’s national cyber defenses. Through these partnerships, which includes the adoption of Agentic AI threat analysis to accelerate threat detection, it will strengthen our incident response against cyber threats,” said Edward Chen, Deputy Chief Executive (National Cyber Resilience) of CSA.

As part of the MOC, TRM will tap resources and expertise across its global operations and affiliates to support CSA’s mission outcomes. The parties will explore co-development pathways that fuse CSA’s operational insights with TRM’s technology to deliver scalable, data-driven capabilities for investigations, threat hunting, and real-time risk response — supporting Singapore’s digital trust and innovation agenda.

