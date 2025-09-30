Trident and OutDrive GP Partner to Support Grand Prix™ Season Singapore 2025

Partners drive participation for GPSS Apex League for immersive sim racing experiences

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Digital Tech Pte Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH); a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation based in Singapore; and, OutDrive GP Inc., an innovator in immersive sim racing experiences; today announced a strategic partnership to support Grand Prix Season Singapore 2025 (GPSS 2025) through activating participation for the GPSS Apex League. Powered by OutDrive GP, the GPSS Apex League is an exciting sim racing competition located at key hubs in Singapore along the racing concourse.

This high-energy sim racing activation will take place during the GPSS at Clarke Quay Fountain Square from September 29 to October 3, 2025. The collaboration, highlighted as part of the Singapore Tourism Board’s announcement of 16 new programme partners for GPSS 2025, aims to deliver unparalleled visibility and fan engagement during one of Singapore’s premier motorsport events.

The GPSS Apex League will feature a public sim racing tournament on September 30 and October 1, culminating in a thrilling Finals and Exhibition Race on October 2 from 3–5 PM, showcasing professional drivers, top sim racers, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in head-to-head competition.

Trident will promote the GPSS Apex League through its Tridentity ecosystem and extensive network, driving sign-ups for the public tournament via its mailing list and app at https://www.tifo.game/apex-league-2025. The company will also amplify awareness of the Finals and Exhibition Race, integrating event details within its digital platforms to engage motorsport enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, said, “The GPSS 2025 promises to bring a series of superb experiences to Singapore. We are thrilled to collaborate with OutDrive GP to bring cutting-edge sim racing to the event and do our part to support this key campaign.”

Ashwant Venkatram, founder of OutDrive GP, said, “OutDrive GP is an entertainment based sim racing company built to get the masses racing on sims and having fun, with the chance to compete against drivers like Valtteri Bottas and Romain Grosjean. We partner with governments during Formula One Grand Prix weeks to engage fans across the city. Tridentity is a key partner in authenticating participants and enabling personalized experiences.”

Fans can register for the public tournament at https://www.tifo.game/apex-league-2025 and join the action at Clarke Quay Fountain Square.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

About OutDrive GP

OutDrive GP is a hybrid live and online motorsport league created for the next generation of fans. The league pairs F1 drivers, pro racers, celebrities, and top streamers in fast-paced sim racing events designed for mass participation and global reach. Events take place both on-site at Formula One Grands Prix and as two-hour live serialized broadcasts on Twitch. OutDrive GP’s debut featured Nico Hülkenberg, Pietro Fittipaldi, Bianca Bustamante, and Brad Benavides, with investors and ambassadors including Valtteri Bottas, Romain Grosjean, Alexander Rossi, Logan Sargeant, Lindsay Brewer, and Tina Hausmann. The company was founded by Ashwant Venkatram, Jared Kong, and Rahul Mehta.

