TOURISM INDUSTRY PLAYERS URGED TO APPLY FOR SIP TO EXPAND THEIR PRODUCTS

Tourism industry players, especially hoteliers and homestay operators are urged to apply for funds through the Tourism Infrastructure Scheme (SIP) to develop and expand their product.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the fund is to assist tourism entrepreneurs who wish to develop or expand projects that contribute to the development of the tourism industry.

The fund is aimed at encouraging more industry operators to develop travel facilities as part of the government’s efforts to achieve the set target.

“Officers responsible are currently carrying out assessment on every application to assist the industry players to secure the relevant assistance to revive the tourism industry.

“It doesn’t matter if the application involves a five star hotel or budget hotel, as I will make sure the SIP can assist the target group (tourism industry players) to boost the growth of the tourism industry and the economy,” he said in a statement here today.

The loan is made available by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture through Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB).

Tiong said when the country was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, hoteliers played an important role by turning their premises into quarentine centres and with the SIP available, the fund can help the owners to upgrade or refurbish their properties according to the current trend, requirements and needs of tourists.

“Maybe a number of hotels and small scale operators may not take the risk of spending big money to upgrade, expand or refurbish their properties due to the economic uncertainty, but I am confident that with the SIP funds made available with low interest, it can provide a new lease of life for the industry,” he said.

He also urged the tourism industry players to progress in line with the current development and always heed the complaints of tourists to improve their service, quality and premises.

Tiong said the ministry was taking proactive measures following complaints from foreign tourists who claimed that services offered by some tourism facilities providers was not up to the mark or specification expected, including in aspects of preserving the environment.

“There are also some facilities that are ‘run down’ or delapidated and not safe. I once again urge all tourism industry players to take serious initiatives to ensure their own survival and progress and attract tourists, especially at the current moment whereby Malaysia has been receiving a continuous flow of tourists, especially from Asian countries like China.

“An increase in foreign tourist arrivals will largely contribute to the economy of the industry and the country as well as open up opportunities,” he said. .

Tourism industry players, operators who wished to know more about the SIP can surf the https://www.bpmb.com.my/tourism-2023 website of contact the hotline number: 03-88917492 / 7503 / 7469 / 7480, or send an email to danapelancongan@motac.gov.my for more information and inquiries.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency