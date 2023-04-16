Top seed on brink of 2nd straight PH Satellite squash title

Top seed Robert Andrew Garcia moved closer to a second straight title after beating David William Peliño in the semifinal match of the Philippine Satellite Series 2 at the National Squash Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila late Saturday. The world's No. 187 Garcia took advantage of his familiarity with Peliño's game to prevail, 11-9, 11-9, 17-15. They have been playing doubles for the past six years. "I'm very disappointed because I had many chances to convert the points and get the third set. Maybe, if I got the third set, the result would be different," Peliño said in an interview after the match. He also lost to Garcia in the first leg last week and in the National Open final last March "Garcia is hard to beat. His game is solid and he has big chance to win the title again," added Peliño. Garcia will be up against South Korean national player Yoo Jae-jin, who scored an 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 win over Reymark Begornia in the other semifinal of the three-leg event organized by the Philippine Squash Academy, Inc. headed by Robert Bachmann. The third leg is scheduled April 20 to 23. Garcia and Peliño captured the 23rd International Jumbo Doubles for the President's Cup at Tanglin Club in Singapore on Feb. 19 and the Philippine Jumbo Doubles Championships on Feb. 26. Garcia is also a quarterfinalist at the Professional Squash Association Challenge Cup in Hong Kong last month.

Source: Philippines News Agency