﻿Top political clans in Central Luzon win in polls

The known political clans in Central Luzon remained the dominant figures in this year’s elections.

Teams consisting of son and mother, father and son, brothers, and cousins have extended their reign with overwhelming victories.

Other members of their families likewise kept their positions.

In Pampanga, incumbent Governor Dennis Pineda was given a fresh mandate via a landslide victory against his lone rival, former Candaba Mayor Danilo Baylon.

His mother, incumbent Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, ran unopposed.

Dennis’ two sisters also won in their respective sought posts. Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab topped the fight for provincial board member in the second district while Esmeralda Pineda had no opponent for the town’s mayoral race.

In Aurora, the Noveras father and son succeeded in their switch in position.

Lawyer Christian Noveras, who is the current vice governor, won as governor while his father, incumbent Governor Gerardo Noveras, dominated the vice gubernatorial race.

In Bataan, the Garcias likewise succeeded in their poll bid.

First-degree cousins, Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia and Ma. Cristina Garcia won as governor and vice governor, respectively.

Joet, who switched positions with brother Governor Albert “Abet” Garcia, ran unopposed while Ma. Cristina defeated her rivals via a wide margin for her second term.

On the other hand, Abet defeated opponent Eliza Ann Roque in the congressional post in the second district.

Their sister, Dinalupihan Mayor Maria Angela Garcia ran for the congressional seat in the newly-created third district and won over former Mariveles Mayor Angel Peliglorio.

Their other brother, incumbent Balanga City Mayor Francis Garcia ran unopposed.

In Nueva Ecija, brothers Governor Aurelio Umali and Vice Governor Anthony Umali kept their hold on top positions.

Likewise, the Yap clan prevailed in Tarlac’s political arena as incumbent Governor Susan Yap ran unopposed. At the same time, his son Christian won another term as second district representative by a wide lead.

Meanwhile, Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. was reelected via landslide victory.

Ebdane’s son Jun Rundstedt, the incumbent mayor of the capital town of Iba, also won as a board member of the province’s second district.

Source: Philippines News Agency