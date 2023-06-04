TMM 2024: MELAKA SEEKS RM20 MLN ALLOCATION TO UPGRADE TOURISM PRODUCTS

The Melaka government is seeking an allocation of RM20 million from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) to upgrade tourism products in the state ahead of the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the upgrading works involved aspects of lighting, repair of facilities and cleanliness for the comfort and safety of tourists.

“We have applied for the allocation from MOTAC, and we hope that it can be channelled as soon as possible to enable the works to be carried out soon.

“Apart from that, the state government has also set aside some allocation to implement various preparations and improvements for TMM 2024,” he told reporters after inspecting tourism products around Banda Hilir and Jonker Walk here today.

He also said the state’s preparations for TMM 2024 are 70 per cent complete and believed that it would reach 100 per cent soon through the cooperation of all parties, including government departments and agencies as well as tourism industry players in the state.

In another development, Abdul Razak said a detailed study needs to be done on the proposed implementation of the vehicle-free zone in Banda Hilir, including taking into account the views and feedback from industry players, traders, tourists and the local community.

This is to provide comfort to all quarters, especially tourists, as the road closure will be implemented in public areas, he said.

“Even if the vehicle-free zone is implemented, it is still at the experimental stage to see its effectiveness and the acceptance of all parties involved,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency