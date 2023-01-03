Ticket sold in Parañaque wins P19.5-M Mega Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A lone bettor in Metro Manila became an instant millionaire just two days into the new year after bagging the jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45.

In a statement Tuesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the bettor from Parañaque City guessed the winning six-digit combination 04-26-38-15-34-17 from Monday night’s draw with a total prize of PHP19.5 million.

The bettor can claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City by presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions.

Source: Philippines News Agency