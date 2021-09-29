The Inaugural Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive Unites Thousands of Stylish Classic Car Drivers Around the World in Its First-Ever Charity Drive

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive attracts thousands of vintage automotive enthusiasts in its first-ever global charity drive, raising $200,000 for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. DGD 2022 date is set for Sept. 26, 2021.

Two Dapper Gents Driving in DGD Lisbon, 2021

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, thousands of dapper drivers took part in the world’s largest and most stylish vintage automotive event. The first event of its kind, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive’s inaugural event focused on establishing flagship drives around the world to raise awareness and capture content within local communities. With the premise that all drivers must be behind the wheel of a pre-1980s vehicle and be dressed to suit, the event successfully took place in over 145 cities and 55 countries around the world, connecting 4,000 drivers to its causes of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

The event raised over $200,000 USD for its charity partner Movember, which is the world’s leading global organization focused solely on men’s health. The funds raised through The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will be directed toward prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, Mark Hawwa, reflects on the inaugural event.

“It’s been surreal to experience the success of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive within its first year. What we were able to achieve, along with the support from all our volunteers and participants, is exciting. We surpassed every expectation for our inaugural year, raising more than what The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride did in its first year as a fundraising event. We’re proud to be able to bring classic automotive enthusiasts together and continue building upon our passion for men’s health and motoring.”

Every drive around the world features a unique selection of cars and drivers, encouraging folks to get out on the open road to celebrate the life and connection that is made through pre-’80s machines. Drivers’ dapper style and gentlemanly conduct perfectly complement classic cars with raising funds and awareness for men’s health.

Click here for DGD 2021 Global Media Photography

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive will return on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Anyone looking to take part in their local drive or start one of their own, please subscribe at www.gentlemansdrive.com .

For more information, contact: Ramsey Sayed | ramsey@gentlemansdrive.com .

About The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. Since then, the event has raised over $31.5 million USD, connecting the global motorcycling community to their health. Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more.

