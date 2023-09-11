TERENGGANU, KELANTAN TO BENEFIT FROM 12 MP MTR INITIATIVES

The strategies and initiatives introduced by the Unity Government in the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) will provide economic benefits to the people, including in states under the opposition.

Among the Initiatives are improving regional economic potential including the Kertih Biopolymer Park (KBP) Project, Terengganu as well as the distribution of RM800 million in immediate aid to solve the problem of water supply disruption in Kelantan and Sabah, which show the government's concern to develop the country and drive economic growth fairly.

In TERENGGANU, state Digital Economy, New Income, Trade, Industry and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman welcomed the federal government's efforts to provide a better business ecosystem in the KBP area which will bring many job opportunities to the local population.

"This industrial area needs complete infrastructure and it cannot be achieved without the help and cooperation of the federal government. We welcome the 12 MP MTR which emphasises a Terengganu industrial centre as a priority," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said so far, the total investment collected in KBP has increased to RM5.6 billion with more than 5,000 jobs created especially for the local community.

In KELANTAN, the distribution of immediate aid to overcome the problem of water supply disruption in Kelantan offers relief to the people of Kelantan, especially entrepreneurs involved in the food and beverage business.

Kelantan Muslim Small and Medium Enterprise Entrepreneurs Cooperatives chairman Kamarudin Yunus said the supply of clean water is the main issue of the people in the state that affects the business industry.

"Certainly, this immediate assistance can solve the difficulties faced by traders and villagers who have been experiencing water problems all this time," he said.

In PENANG, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hopes that the two projects outlined in 12 MP in the state, namely the Light Rail Transit (LRT) construction project and the expansion of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) can be realised within the set period.

At the same time, state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government will help facilitate the implementation of the two projects.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 12 MP MTR, 2021-2025 proposal in the Dewan Rakyat today said as many as 11 new transport and logistics projects were introduced to ensure sustainable and resilient national infrastructure development.

Among the projects are the construction of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B; Penang LRT project; Penang International Airport expansion; the redevelopment of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and the upgrading of the East-West Expressway from Gerik, Perak to Jeli, Kelantan.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency