Teodoro: Development of bases vital in safeguarding PH territory

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday said the country should develop its military bases to fully secure its territory and safeguard its future. "We have to develop Philippine bases throughout the perimeters of the archipelago in order to secure our territory not only now but also for the future," Teodoro said in a statement. This came following the DND chief's visit to four Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) projects at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz i Gamu, Isabela and Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday. "These Philippine bases with EDCA facilities are purely for our internal credible deterrent posture," he added. DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong, meanwhile, said Teodoro's visit provided an opportunity to assess the status of the ongoing developments in these facilities. "The SND (Secretary of National Defense) expressed the importance of prioritizing the development of facilities in the existing EDCA sites and additional agreed locations under the agreement, and highlighted their purpose of fortifying the country's internal and credible deterrent stance," he added. These visits are part of the DND chief's commitment to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and foster closer ties with military personnel and local communities, Andolong added. "Secretary Teodoro's visits began in Cagayan earlier this month. He is poised to continue his visits to other military bases and the other existing EDCA sites and additional agreed locations," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency