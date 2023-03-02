Tenorio-less Ginebra beats Meralco

MANILA: Barangay Ginebra turned things around in the second half to edge Meralco Bolts, 112-107, in their PBA Governors' Cup game on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After letting the Bolts score 37 points in the first quarter, the Gin Kings slowed them down in the next two quarters, holding them to just 43 combined points.

They then erupted for 36 points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Christian Standhardinger led Ginebra, which is now in third place at 5-2, with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Justin Brownlee, fresh from a 41-point explosion for Gilas Pilipinas against Jordan on

Monday night, added 29 points.

Ginebra missed the services of LA Tenorio, who for the first time in his pro career has sat out a game, snapping the league's "Iron Man" record at 744 consecutive matches.

Coach Tim Cone said Tenorio aggravated his sports hernia injury and would undergo surgery, forcing him to miss four to six weeks of action.

Unless Tenorio makes a surprise return once his team goes way deep into the conference, Cone has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

KJ McDaniels put up 28 points while Allein Maliksi added 23 points for Meralco, which fell to 5-4

