Latest News

Tech firm Ericsson to lay off 1,200 staffers

ISTANBUL: Swedish-based tech company Ericsson announced on Monday that it will lay off 1,200 staff as part of its global initiatives to improve its cost position. The staff reduction will be done in Sweden, Ericsson said. Ericsson expects "a challenging mobile networks market in 2024, with further volume contraction as customers remain cautious." The firm said the staff reduction measure is part of its global initiatives to improve its cost position, while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson's technology leadership. "Initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue during 2024 but will not be announced separately," it added. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.