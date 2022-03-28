﻿Taal unrest displaces 3.9K residents

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday announced that some 3,850 individuals have so far been affected by the continuing unrest of the Taal Volcano.

In its latest situation report, the agency said this is equivalent to more than 1,000 families living in 14 barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in the province of Batangas.

Of this number, some 3,460 persons or 956 families are currently staying in 16 evacuation centers while 201 persons or 54 families are being aided outside.

Taal Volcano’s alert status was raised to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) on Saturday due to a phreatomagmatic eruption, an explosion that occurs when magma and water interact.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) is keeping a close watch on areas evacuated by residents affected by Taal’s unrest.

In a statement, PRO 4A director Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra said they are on full alert to ensure peace and order amid the calamity.

Yarra added that around 1,718 members of the Regional Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) are on standby to augment rescue and relief operations, particularly in the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel, Balete, Talisay and Cuenca.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday deployed 113 cops to secure and enforce minimum public health safety standards in evacuation facilities in Batangas amid the seismic activities of the Taal Volcano.

The PNP said it deployed policemen in evacuation centers to ensure peace and order, as well as that of ensuring that the proper health protocols are being followed.

Some personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have also been deployed.

Taal is one of the 24 active volcanoes listed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It is the second most active volcano in terms of frequent eruptions.

Situated in Batangas, it has been a popular tourist destination due to its proximity to Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency