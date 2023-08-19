Switch to faster RFID payment system, motorists told

Motorists using expressways in Luzon are encouraged to switch to RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) as the dry run for cashless transactions begins Sept. 1 in select toll plazas. In an advisory over the weekend, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) said the two-month dry run will be implemented in batches. "Though cash payment of toll fees is still allowed, motorists are encouraged to switch to RFID for a faster and more convenient entry and exit at the toll plazas," the advisory read. The first batch of tollways participating in the dry run are: Easytrip subscribers North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Ciudad de Victoria northbound (NB) Ciudad de Victoria southbound (SB) Sta. Rita NB Pulilan NB Pulilan SB San Simon NB Mexico Dau SB Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) Dolores SFEX Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) Technopark Toll Plaza Laguna Boulevard A Toll Plaza Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway C5 South Link Taguig Toll Plaza Merville Toll Plaza Autosweep subscribers NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) NAIA Main Alpha South Metro Manila Skyway Stage 1 and 2 Nichols Entry Nichols Exit Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Del Monte NB Alpha South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Mamplasan NB Silangan SB STAR Tollway Tanauan NB Entry Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Rosario Toll Plaza The TRB said non-participating toll plazas would continue to collect tolls through ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) lanes and cash lanes. Motorists with no RFID stickers passing through the participating toll plazas will be directed to an area where they can pay in cash

Source: Philippines News Agency