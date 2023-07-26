SWINBURNE OFFERING NEW COURSES IN S’WAK – ABANG JO

Swinburne University of Technology would be introducing new courses and pathways in law, cyber security, data science, industrial design and software engineering at its Sarawak campus, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is Pro-Chancellor of Swinburne Sarawak, said under the law studies, the university would allow students to do one-and-a-half years of the programme at the campus here before completing the remaining duration at the main campus in Melbourne, Australia.

“Sarawak laws including the land law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Native Customary Land (NCR) law are among the subjects offered under the programme,” he said in a statement issued by the Sarawak Premier's Office here today.

He said this in his opening address at the Swinburne Sarawak Council 36th Meeting at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Established 23 years ago, the Swinburne Sarawak Campus has a population of 4,000 students, including 1,057 new students enrolled last year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency