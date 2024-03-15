Super health center inaugurated in Pangasinan town

MAPANDAN: Residents of 15 villages here as well as those from nearby municipalities may now avail of services from the Super Health Center following the inauguration of the first phase on Friday. Department of Health-Center for Health Development Ilocos (DOH-CHD-1) Region 1 medical officer Dr. Kai Sibayan said the health facility's first phase was funded PHP6 million under the 2022 national budget. He said phase two will be constructed within the year after another PHP6 million was allocated for the infrastructure, equipment, and purchase of an ambulance under the 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways. "The center was designed to function even if the phase two is not yet completed," he said. DOH-CHD-1 local health support division chief Dr. Rosario Pamintuan said the center also provides laboratory procedures and dental services. "The opening of the center is a bridge to make health services accessible to the people and in achieving universal health care," she said. Mapandan Mayor K arl Christian Vega thanked the national government for the project. He said the additional health facility will help the existing Rural Health Unit cater to over 40,000 residents. Meanwhile, the DOH has hired 311 nurses, 130 midwives, 29 medical technologists, 17 pharmacists, 12 dentists, two nutritionists-dieticians, three physical therapists, 25 doctors to the barrios, 35 doctors for post-residency deployment, and one specialist to be deployed to the local government units in the Ilocos Region. Source: Philippines News Agency