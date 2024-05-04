ALOR GAJAH, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today graced the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at his residence in Kampung Pulau, here. Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. His Majesty was greeted upon arrival at 3 pm by Ab Rauf and his wife, Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz. Also present to welcome His Majesty's arrival are the state exco line-up, assemblymen and heads of federal and state departments. Guests are being served with a variety of scrumptious dishes from 3 pm to 11 tonight. Source: BERNAMA News Agency