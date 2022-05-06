Steady Progress at Tranquility Beach Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton in Dominica

Roseau, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tranquility Beach Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton in Dominica is all geared up for opening for travellers this year.

The five-star ultra-luxury resort will feature 99 rooms and abundant ultra-luxury amenities for people looking to escape into the lap of nature.

The resort complements the sustainable, eco-tourism principles of the Caribbean island country of Dominica, which pays keen attention to responsible travel.

The Tranquility Beach Resort, located in Salisbury, Dominica, is a luxury boutique hotel with an emphasis on environmental sensitivity and first-class hospitality standards.

Located on a four-acre marine coastal hideaway viewing the Caribbean sea, it is one of the most stunning hotels in the region. This undiscovered coastal location is beautifully poised and includes two secret cove beaches on both sides of the property. The prime attraction for the tourist is indeed its location.

Tranquility Beach Resort’s modern structures have been constructed to portray the dream of a truly Caribbean paradise. Besides the presence of secret beaches and pools, the resort includes a spa center, a gourmet restaurant, and several other world-class amenities that are nowhere else in the region.

The most exquisite feature is its dramatic cliff-hanging villas that are built directly into the rock, offering mesmerizing ocean views and giving people a feel similar to floating over the water.

The cliff-hanging villas are one-bedroom dramatic lifestyle spaces that will provide extraordinary lifestyle experiences with no boundaries on living your lives to the fullest. The villas are designed on an area of over 650 square feet of indoor living space and more than 250 square feet of outdoor living space.

The Tranquility Beach Resort will provide environmentally-sensitive, first-class accommodation. This super-luxurious beach resort will comprise two and three-bedroom villas as well as condo suites, which will offer a full-service setting.

The two-bedroom standalone villas will provide an exclusive experience with a stunning coastal view. It will feature the open concept of living-dining-kitchen. A few more luxuries to be provided in these villas are two en suite baths complemented by a powder room, laundry facilities, a private patio, and very own private pool.

These mesmerising villas are available in two (2) options:

One Storey Option: Over 1,325 square feet of interior living with 1,350 square feet of exterior living space.

Two Storey Option: 1,850 square feet of interior living with over 1,500 square feet of exterior living space.

The three-bedroom villas will provide a similar experience to two-bedroom villas, with more lavish space. These will also follow the open concept of living-dining-kitchen. It will feature three en suite baths and a powder room, laundry and private patio and a very own private pool.

Four-bedroom villas are also available in two options:

– One Storey Option, which is constructed on over 1,600 square feet of interior living with over 1,300 square feet of exterior living space.

– Two Storey Option, which is constructed on more than 2,350 square feet of interior living with over 1,550 square feet of exterior living space.

The sumptuous beach resort will also provide stay at the Condo suites, which offer one-bedroom condominiums, a two-bedroom condominium and a studio suite, which will be single or can be joined to a one-bedroom condominium to make a two-bedroom suite.

A diverse range of amenities and services to be offered by the Beach Resort include:

• Breathtaking Infinity Pool

• Sunset Platform

• World Class SPA & Wellness Center

• Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant

• State of the art the Gym

• Two 1200 Square-Foot Meeting & Event Spaces

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, made sure that locals were involved during and after the construction of this five-star hotel. Once complete, it will provide massive employment, and over 300 individuals will get jobs in various departments.

“The Tranquility Beach Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton in Dominica is among the projects that I am proud to watch from its very inception to now,” Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit.

The 5-star resort is also a government-approved real-estate project that qualifies for the country’s world-renowned Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The minimum investment starts from USD 200,000 onwards, which also qualifies an individual for citizenship in Dominica, provided they also pass all the due diligence checks.

Ian A.W Edwards, a well known architectural designer and property developer from Dominica, is the CEO of Tranquility Beach Resort. He also shared some benefits of investing in the boutique hotel through the citizenship by investment programme of Dominica.

Edwards is also known for the creation of multiple projects, which have added luxury to the stay in the Caribbean island country. He has constructed many top luxury boutique hotels and villa projects.

Benefits of investing in The Tranquility Beach Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton in Dominica

· Investors get gold membership to Hilton

· 1 million 50 thousand Hilton points that could be used globally

· A profit share after the project is completed

· Become part of the Hilton family internationally

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica is one of the longstanding programme of its kind. It has been ranked as the world’s number one CBI for five consecutive years in a row by the CBI Index released by PWM Magazine of Financial Times. The government has enforced a strict due-diligence system that ensures that only people who pass the background checks are granted citizenship. All applicants over the age of sixteen undergo a similar multi-layered due diligence by the government and third-party agencies.

Launched in 1993, the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica is helping the Small Island Developing State (SIDS) become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. The country sustained significant damage due to Hurricane Maria in 2017 and is often at the forefront of climate change.

Dominica has been witnessing development as well as upliftment because of this Programme. Shorty, the Caribbean country will have its own International Airport, which will be resilient to climatic changes. The Airport will provide direct access to many prominent countries of the world. It will also have a Geo-thermal plant, decreasing its dependency on natural resources.

