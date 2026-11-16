Space42 Begins Production of ThurayaTwo Satellite Smartphone with South Korea’s Asia Pacific Satellite Inc.

Supported by Thuraya-4’s network, ThurayaTwo is designed to offer data services and VoIP calls through smart phone applications

It aims to deliver the fastest throughput among GEO satellite handsets, with data speeds of up to 120kbps

Commercial and government versions are scheduled for the UAE market in Q4 2027

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, today announced the start of production of ThurayaTwo, its next-generation satellite data smartphone, with South Korea’s Asia Pacific Satellite Inc. (APSI). ThurayaTwo will combine connectivity through Space42’s geostationary satellite network, offering satellite data speeds of up to 120kbps, with access to terrestrial 4G and 5G services. Planned for UAE market entry in Q4 2027, it is designed to support individuals and organizations where terrestrial mobile infrastructure is unreliable, through data services and voice calls enabled by smart phone applications.

Ali Al Hashmi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said: “ThurayaTwo advances our efforts to integrate satellite connectivity seamlessly within everyday communications. By combining satellite data with 4G and 5G services in a single device, while offering the fastest data speeds within the product category, we aim to help people and organizations stay connected. It translates our Non-Terrestrial Network strategy into an accessible product for people and enterprises, while delivering on our ambition to make connectivity a human right.”

Dr. Sunghee Lee, CEO of APSI said, “This contract is significant as it builds on our long-standing expertise in satellite communications terminals and our experience in developing and mass-producing Thuraya One to advance the next-generation product. Based on both commercial and government-grade models, we will continue expanding our presence in the global mission-critical communications market, where reliable connectivity and robust security are essential.”

One phone, two versions

ThurayaTwo will be available in two variants. The commercial version aims to enable businesses, field teams, and individual users to access multimedia communication channels through satellite data in remote areas. Its dual-SIM configuration is designed to allow users to switch between satellite and cellular services from a single device.

The government version will serve teams that handle sensitive information or operate in high-stakes conditions. Its specifications feature safeguards to detect physical tampering, verify the phone’s integrity at startup, and protect its applications and data from unauthorized access.

Both versions are expected to include:

A 6.67-inch AMOLED display

A 50MP rear camera with 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera

Motion, navigation, proximity, and biometric sensors

A removable battery with a capacity of at least 4,500 mAh

IP67-rated resistance to dust and water

Building on an established partnership and technology

ThurayaTwo extends Thuraya One’s legacy, which combines an Android smartphone with satellite calling and messaging. The new model will deliver the fastest throughput among GEO satellite handsets, broadening connectivity services available via a Thuraya smartphone.

APSI’s relationship with Thuraya began in 2003 with an agreement to develop and manufacture satellite mobile devices. The company has since supported several generations of Thuraya terminals, including Thuraya One.

ThurayaTwo will expand the portfolio enabled by Thuraya-4, one of the largest and most advanced mobile communications satellites in orbit. Thuraya-4 provides secure connectivity across more than 160 countries in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, that integrates satellite communications and geospatial intelligence to enlighten the Earth from space. It operates through two business units. Space Services runs a fleet of geostationary satellites, including the Thuraya mobile network, delivering secure connectivity across land, sea, and air in more than 120 countries. Smart Solutions operates a synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit, covering 90% of the world’s population, and uses AI to turn that imagery into actionable insight. Space42 serves governments and enterprises across defense and security, energy, environmental conservation, and autonomous mobility. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and International Holding Company (IHC).

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on LinkedIn: Space42

About APSI

APSI (KOSDAQ: 211270) is a South Korea-based space and satellite technology company founded in 2000 and celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of satellite communication terminals and satellite systems. Building on its proven technologies and global business experience in satellite communications, AP Satellite has expanded its capabilities to include satellite platforms, payloads and mission-critical space electronics.

APSI operates through two principal business areas: Satellite Communications and Satellite Systems. The Satellite Communications business develops and supplies mobile satellite communication terminals and next-generation integrated terrestrial and satellite communication technologies. The Satellite Systems business provides comprehensive capabilities encompassing the design, manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of satellite platforms, payloads and core electronic equipment.

APSI joined CONTEC Space Group in 2024. By combining the Group’s satellite operations, ground station infrastructure and satellite imagery data-processing capabilities with APSI ’s satellite and communication terminal development and manufacturing expertise, the Group has established an integrated space industry value chain spanning satellite manufacturing, operations and data utilization. Through its dedicated Assembly, Integration and Test (AIT) Center, APSI is further strengthening its satellite assembly, integration, testing and verification capabilities while expanding partnerships and business opportunities with government organizations and global companies.

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