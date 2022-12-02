Solon seeks naming of Albay town as eco-tourism zone

LEGAZPI CITY: A lawmaker in Albay province has filed a bill seeking the declaration of Jovellar town as an eco-tourism zone.

In a social media post on Friday, Albay 3rd District Representative Fernando Cabredo noted that House Bill No. 6016 is a re-filed proposed measure and was already approved by the 18th Congress.

“I believe that developing the Municipality of Jovellar into a tourism haven will generate investment, employment and business opportunities that will uplift the living conditions of the residents,” Cabredo said.

The lawmaker is looking forward to its consideration in the Senate and approval by the President into a Republic Act.

Jovellar has an abundance of natural wonders such as caves, waterfalls, hills and mountains that all have tremendous tourism potential.

It is also home to the Quitinday Falls, underground rivers, and the scenic Quipia River that runs all the way to Donsol, a municipality in Sorsogon where the world-famous “butanding” or whale sharks are found.

