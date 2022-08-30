SMB takes 2-1 PBA PH Cup Finals lead

San Miguel made up for crucial lapses in the dying moments of the regulation and sizzled early in the overtime session en route to a 108-100 win against TNT in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Friday night.

Robbie Herndon atoned for his two delays of game violations that slowed down the Beermen's victory ride by scoring five straight points to start the extension, part of the game-deciding 9-0 run that broke them free from a 94-all tie.

June Mar Fajardo's monster game, in which he had 27 points, 25 rebounds, two assists, and one block, was preserved as SMB is now up, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series.

It was Fajardo's 14th 20-20 game in his career but his first since 2018.

Jericho Cruz also took over for the team with Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez fouling out in regulation, finishing with 18 points, one rebound, three assists, and two steals.

RR Pogoy made 25 points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals, while Poy Erram had 11 markers, 15 boards, two dimes, four swats, and two steals for TNT, which will welcome back Coach Chot Reyes on Sunday night for Game 4 as the series shifts back to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon

Source: Philippines News Agency