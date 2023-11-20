Latest News

Smart City Expo Doha 2023 มุ่งเน้นที่ข้อมูล การเชื่อมต่อ และความยั่งยืน เพื่อปรับปรุงอนาคตของเมืองต่างๆ

บาร์เซโลนา สเปน , Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — เมืองหลวงของกาตาร์จะเป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานนวัตกรรมเมืองชั้นนำครั้งที่ 3 ของภูมิภาคระหว่างวันที่ 29-30 พฤศจิกายน ภายใต้คำขวัญ “A World of Data: Connecting People, Elevating Lives” หรือ “โลกแห่งข้อมูล: เชื่อมต่อผู้คน ยกระดับชีวิต” Smart City Expo Doha (SCE Doha) จะเป็นผู้นำการอภิปรายเกี่ยวกับการพัฒนาเมืองที่ยั่งยืน และความสำคัญของข้อมูลในการสร้างเมืองที่ชาญฉลาดและน่าอยู่มากขึ้น SCE Doha ซึ่งจัดโดยกระทรวงการสื่อสารและเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศแห่งกาตาร์ (MCIT) เป็นงานของ Smart City Expo World Congress และ Fira Barcelona International โดยงานดังกล่าวจะมีวิทยากรมากกว่า 70 คน มีประเทศต่างๆ เข้าร่วมกว่า 100 ประเทศ อีกทั้งยังมีบริษัทและองค์กรอีก 40 แห่ง ซึ่งจะจัดขึ้นภายในงานนิทรรศการพืชสวนนานาชาติแห่งกาตาร์ ที่สวนสาธารณะ Al-Bidda

หัวใจสำคัญของ Smart City Expo Doha 2023 จะเป็นการประชุมที่มีผู้เชี่ยวชาญมากกว่า 70 คน ซึ่งรวมถึง Renée Cummings ผู้ก่อตั้งและประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารของ Urban AI และนักวิชาการชุมชนจากมหาวิทยาลัยโคลัมเบีย, Ott Velsberg ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ายข้อมูลของรัฐบาลเอสโตเนีย และ Frans-Anton Vermast ที่ปรึกษาด้านกลยุทธ์และทูตเมืองอัจฉริยะระดับนานาชาติของเนเธอร์แลนด์ ซึ่งจะมาแบ่งปันวิสัยทัศน์ใน 4 หัวข้อหลัก ได้แก่ สภาพแวดล้อมในเมืองสีเขียว ธรรมาภิบาลดิจิทัล เมืองแห่งความรู้ความเข้าใจ และสถานที่น่าอยู่

บริษัท พันธมิตร และผู้สนับสนุนทั้ง 40 แห่งจะนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์และโซลูชันใหม่ๆ ของตนในด้านนวัตกรรมในเมือง ทั้งในการประชุมและในพื้นที่เครือข่ายที่จะส่งเสริมความสัมพันธ์ทางการค้า การเชื่อมต่อทางวิชาชีพ และโอกาสทางธุรกิจระหว่างบริษัทที่เข้าร่วมและผู้เยี่ยมชม

Smart City Expo Doha เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของกลยุทธ์การทำให้เป็นสากลของ Smart City Expo World Congress ซึ่งเป็นนิทรรศการชั้นนำของโลกเกี่ยวกับเมืองอัจฉริยะและโซลูชันสำหรับเมือง ซึ่งจัดขึ้นทุกปีโดย Fira de Barcelona โดยจัดขึ้นเป็นครั้งที่ 13 เมื่อเดือนพฤศจิกายนปีที่แล้ว ด้วยเหตุนี้ ในปี 2023 จึงมีการจัดงานในต่างประเทศซึ่งได้แก่ อาร์เจนตินา บราซิล โคลอมเบีย สหรัฐอเมริกา เม็กซิโก และจีน

