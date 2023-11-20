Smart City Expo Doha เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของกลยุทธ์การทำให้เป็นสากลของ Smart City Expo World Congress ซึ่งเป็นนิทรรศการชั้นนำของโลกเกี่ยวกับเมืองอัจฉริยะและโซลูชันสำหรับเมือง ซึ่งจัดขึ้นทุกปีโดย Fira de Barcelona โดยจัดขึ้นเป็นครั้งที่ 13 เมื่อเดือนพฤศจิกายนปีที่แล้ว ด้วยเหตุนี้ ในปี 2023 จึงมีการจัดงานในต่างประเทศซึ่งได้แก่ อาร์เจนตินา บราซิล โคลอมเบีย สหรัฐอเมริกา เม็กซิโก และจีน
The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.