Slain broadcaster Jumalon laid to rest; Marcos admin assures justice

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), assured the family of slain Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster, Juan Jumalon (a.k.a. DJ Johnny Walker), that law enforcement agencies are exerting all efforts to apprehend those behind his shooting right inside his home-based studio on Nov. 5. The 57-year-old Jumalon was laid to rest in Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte on Sunday. Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, PTFoMS executive director, visited the wake in Calamba town on Saturday and turned over to Jumalon's family the financial assistance from President Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Before going to the wake, Gutierrez met with Misamis Occidental police director Col. Dwight Monato in Oroquieta City on Saturday, regarding the progress of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Johnny Walker. 'The leads and possible motives being pursued by the investigators are showing promising results, pointing to a faster resolution of this incident,' Gutierrez said in a news release on Sunday. On Wednesday, the SITG submitted the complaint for murder and theft against one of Jumalon's three attackers and released a computer-generated sketch of the suspect's face. The suspect, reportedly a gun-for-hire in the province, was identified by three witnesses, Monato told Gutierrez. 'We already have the name and background of one of the three possible suspects. This is a good starting point in any investigation,' Monato said. Gutierrez also held separate meetings with agents from the National Bureau of Investigation and regional office of the Philippine National Police - Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management. 'More than the expression of sympathy and the granting of financial support, what we are after here is justice for the victim thru the apprehension of the identified suspect and his confederates leading to the unmasking of the mastermind, if there is any,' Gutierrez said. 'This is the instruction of the President and I am glad to note that our law enforcement bodies are exerting their efforts to give justice to the Jumalons.' To date, a reward money of PHP3.7 million has been promised for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The provincial police office assured security for the Jumalon family.

Source: Philippines News Agency