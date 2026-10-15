COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sigenergy has just officially launched its brand in Sri Lanka under the theme “Powering a New Era of Smart Energy in Sri Lanka,” marking an important milestone in the company’s regional expansion and commitment to advancing the country’s clean energy transition.

Sigenergy has just officially launched its brand in Sri Lanka

The event brought together distinguished guests, industry leaders, business partners, and customers to explore the latest innovations in smart energy technology. Among the distinguished attendees was Mr. Rohana Rambodage, Director General of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, who delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the importance of sustainable energy development and industry collaboration in supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future.

The program opened with Mr. Marvin Xiao, Regional Director of Sigenergy, outlining the company’s vision and strategic roadmap for Sri Lanka. “Our mission is to enable everyone to enjoy green energy. Sri Lanka has tremendous potential for clean energy, and Sigenergy is committed to contributing to the country’s renewable energy ambitions through innovative energy solutions,” said Mr. Xiao.

Mr. Shawn Li, Solution Director, then presented Sigenergy’s advanced residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy solutions. A key highlight was the SigenStor Neo series, an integrated all-in-one solution designed to help customers: Generate More, Use More, Save More, while supporting opportunities presented by nighttime peak feed-in tariffs and meeting local quality standards. He also introduced Sigenergy’s broad portfolio of advanced solutions, demonstrating their flexibility, intelligence, and scalability in addressing the evolving energy needs of homes, businesses, and large-scale projects.

Sigenergy Opens a New Chapter in Sri Lanka with Smart Energy Solutions

A key highlight was the strategic distributor partnership signing ceremony between Sigenergy and Storex Renewables, alongside MoU signings with local installer partners Penta Prime and Solar Therm. These partnerships mark an important step in expanding access to advanced energy solutions and strengthening Sigenergy’s presence in Sri Lanka.

Beyond the product presentations and partnership signings, the launch provided a valuable platform for technical exchange, business networking, and discussions on opportunities in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector.

Looking ahead, Sigenergy will continue working closely with its local partners to bring innovative smart energy technologies to Sri Lanka, empowering homes and businesses with more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Together, Sigenergy and its partners are powering a new era of smart energy in Sri Lanka.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

Guided by its “AI in All” strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com

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