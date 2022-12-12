Siargao town logs 72K tourist arrivals from Jan.- Sept.

BUTUAN CITY : Around 71,904 local and foreign tourists have visited the town of Gen. Luna in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte from January to September this year.

Data provided by the Department of Tourism in the Caraga Region (DOT-13) on Monday showed that of the total number, 68,006 were local visitors and 3,898 were foreign tourists.

“The highest arrivals were recorded in August this year where 20,093 local visitors and 1,191 foreign tourists had visited Gen. Luna town,” the DOT-13 said in its report.

July and September also recorded the most arrivals of both local and foreign visitors in the town at 15,402 and 14,127, respectively.

The town of Gen. Luna is known as the country’s surfing capital where yearly national and international surfing competitions are held from September to October.

Meanwhile, the same data showed a high number of arrivals of local visitors in the town of Dapa, also in Siargao, with 9,389.

In the municipality of San Isidro, 2,086 arrivals were also listed during the period with 1,738 locals and 348 foreigners.

The town of Socorro also had 1,662 arrivals, as indicated in the data, with 1,484 local visitors and 178 foreigners.

The famous Sohoton Cove is among the destinations attracting local and foreign visitors to the town

Source: Philippines News Agency