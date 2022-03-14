﻿Shear line to bring rains over northern Luzon

Northern Luzon will have some rains brought by the shear line on Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley and Aurora brought by the shear line, with a possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The shear line is the convergence of northeasterly and easterly winds that forms rain clouds.

The Ilocos and Cordillera regions will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeast monsoon or “amihan”, with no significant impact expected in the affected areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA noted the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds headed east to the northeast will blow over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas, with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds headed in the same direction will prevail over Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 24°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency