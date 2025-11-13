SEVENTEEN’s MINGYU and VERNON Unlock Hong Kong’s Harbour Night Scene Gems – 1

Immersive Experience of Hong Kong’s Lively Harbour Atmosphere

MINGYU and VERNON kicked off their night with a ride aboard Hong Kong’s iconic junk boat, where they enjoyed the stunning night views of Victoria Harbour and experienced one of the city’s most symbolic and renowned attractions. But the magic doesn’t end there — from the timeless Star Ferry and breathtaking views atop The Peak, to the many vibrant bars, restaurants, and cultural gems along the waterfront, Hong Kong offers endless ways to experience its iconic skyline and vibrant energy in style.

Delight in gourmet cuisine with stunning views along the harbour

Their journey continues with a celebration of the local culinary scene. MINGYU and VERNON indulged in a curated selection of Chinese dishes, enjoying rich flavours against the Victoria Harbour as the backdrop. Among the highlights include the crispy Peking duck and traditional dim sum platter. “No matter when you eat it, dim sum is always delicious,” “I really like Peking duck skin.” Two members shared their unique way of relishing the savoury dish. As night fell, the duo headed to a rooftop bar overlooking the city’s iconic skyline. Savouring handcrafted cocktails, the two took in the panoramic view of the heart of Hong Kong and immersed themselves in the vibrant energy that defines Hong Kong as the city that never sleeps.

The gastronomic adventure in Hong Kong has much more to offer. Victoria Harbour is a shining constellation of culinary excellence in Asia. Imagine Michelin-starred dining and sky-high cocktails within luxury hotels and iconic buildings, all framed by the harbour’s breathtaking views. From Tsim Sha Tsui’s vibrant restaurants to the waterfront scene stretching across Hong Kong Island, unforgettable views are always on the menu.