Senate Leaders Clarify Status of Blue Ribbon Committee Draft Report

Manila: Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Tuesday clarified that there is no official committee report yet from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged corruption in flood-control and other infrastructure projects, following reports circulating about supposed recommended charges. Sotto stated that the document referred to in media reports was not an official committee report and should not have been made public, as the panel has yet to formally deliberate on any report. According to Philippines News Agency, Sotto emphasized that the document was a draft and signatures were withdrawn because it was still subject to discussion. He described the leak of the draft as premature and embarrassing. Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, reiterated that there is no partial committee report at this time. Lacson clarified that what exists is only a draft meant for discussion among committee members. The draft partial committee report is scheduled to be review ed by the panel on Wednesday, with several members wanting to examine its contents first, in line with Senate rules on inquiries in aid of legislation. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri explained that the withdrawal of signatures was procedural, highlighting that it was too early to approve any committee report as it is still in the process of being finalized. Zubiri noted, "The letter is self-explanatory guys. Too early to sign any committee report as it's still being finalized." The Senate leaders provided these clarifications after reports emerged claiming that a supposed partial committee report of the Blue Ribbon Committee had recommended the filing of charges against several former and incumbent public officials.