Senate approves 2 bills seen to boost Bulacan’s economy

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved two bills that could bring a huge impact on the local economy of Bulacan.

Senator Joel Villanueva thanked his colleagues for passing House Bill No. 10444 or the Act Converting the Municipality of Baliwag in Bulacan into a component city.

"On behalf of the people of Baliwag, we would like to thank all of you for your support," Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan, said during his manifestation.

HB 10444 was introduced by Congressmen Eric Yap, Paolo Duterte, Gavini Pancho, and others at the House of Representatives.

A Senate version, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2462, was authored by Villanueva and sponsored by Senate Committee on Local Government chairperson Francis Tolentino.

Meanwhile, the Senate also approved SBN 7575, which seeks to establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport, on the second reading.

Senator Imee Marcos, who chairs the Committee on Economic Affairs, cited one of the amendments she introduced was the deletion of an entire subsection in the proposed measure regarding the setting up of gambling establishments in the area and unregulated power production.

“We are deleting it outright because of certain objections regarding the possibility of setting up gambling outfits as well as the objection to unregulated power production,” Marcos said.

All individual amendments to SBN 7575 were adopted by the Senate without any objections.

