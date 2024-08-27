Selangor’s KUSEL Initiative To Improve Underground Utility Mapping And Safety – Amirudin

SHAH ALAM, Selangor has developed the Selangor Utility Corridor (KUSEL) since 2020 with the aim of coordinating and organising the underground utility mapping system in the state, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that KUSEL also aimed to detect and identify any unexpected incidents occurring underground in the state.

‘The establishment of KUSEL is to specifically identify what utilities are present beneath roads or land in our areas,’ he said when asked about the state government’s plans and preparations following the sinkhole incident on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Amirudin officiated the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Unit Trust Week (MSAM) 2024 at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam today.

Also present was PNB Group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that the incident served as a reminder for all parties, especially the local authorities, to continue providing the best services.

‘We need to be prepared. We cannot jump

to conclusions too quickly (regarding the incident). What is important for us is to provide services and ensure the safety and well-being of the people,’ he said.

On Friday, a tourist from India, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole after the ground gave way when she was walking in the area in front of Malayan Mansion at 8.22 am.

KUSEL was established on Dec 18, 2020, as the coordinating and supervising body for utilities in Selangor under the Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) or MBI.

The appointment of KUSEL is intended to assist and facilitate the state authorities, local authorities, and road authorities in planning public facilities and utility routes, whether in existing areas or new development zones.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency