SELANGOR MB CONFIRMS EXCO MEMBERS ARE PACKING UP TO VACATE OFFICE

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today confirmed rumours that some committee chairmen have started to pack up and vacate their office.

He said it was a common practice among state executive councillors especially at the end of the term, before the election.

"I used to do the same…when we wanted to dissolve the state assembly, we also packed up. After this, their (exco) duty is to carry out what is planned and there can be no new policies.

"Everyone will be busy with the election and go to the ground," said Amirudin when met at the state sacrificial animals contribution ceremony for Hari Raya Haji here, today.

Amirudin said he was waiting for the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to grant him an audience to determine the dissolution date for the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, adding the state government only has 23 days from today to do so.

Selangor is among the six states that will hold state elections this year along with Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Kedah.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency