SELANGOR GOV’T TO ASSIST IN FACILITATING PENN PROGRAMME IMPLEMENTATION – STATE EXCO

SHAH ALAM, The Selangor Poverty Eradication Committee will meet with the State Entrepreneurship Committee to discuss the needs to put into action the Prosperity Empowerment and A New Normal for Indian Women (PENN) programme for the targeted groups in Selangor. State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu, welcomed the latest initiative by the Unity Government to allocate a special fund of RM50 million to Indian women entrepreneurs through PENN and expressed readiness to share information to ensure the success of the programme. He said he will soon meet with Mohd Najwan Halimi, who leads the portfolio for youth, sports and entrepreneurship in Selangor, to share information and ensure the programme benefits the targeted entrepreneurs and women in need from the community. "We'll discuss and figure out how to facilitate the programme implementation for the targeted groups. 'If assistance and information are needed from the state government, we will work with the related mini stry or agency to achieve the objectives of the programme within the community," he said when contacted by Bernama. Papparaidu said that the steps taken by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) would inspire Indian entrepreneurs and improve the community's livelihoods through business. The Banting state assemblyman hoped that the funds would be distributed effectively to achieve PENN programme's goals in empowering Indian women entrepreneurs. On Saturday, KUSKOP Deputy Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan announced that Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) has allocated a special fund of RM50 million to empower Indian women entrepreneurs through the PENN programme. He noted that the allocation utilises AIM's internal funds, and would benefit over 7,100 new Sahabat Usahawan India, increasing the total beneficiaries of the AIM Loan Scheme to 10,200, including 3,100 existing individuals. Source: BERNAMA News Agency