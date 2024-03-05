Security plans drawn up for Bangsamoro referendum

Maguindanao: Police and military authorities in Central Mindanao on Tuesday laid down security plans to ensure a peaceful conduct of the April 13 plebiscite for the creation of eight towns in North Cotabato that are now part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). During the meeting, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia and Commissioner Aimee Ferolino met with top military and police commanders -- Army's 6th Infantry Division commander, Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera; Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen (PRO12) chief, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg; Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro chief, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza; and Lt. Gen. William Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command commander. PRO-12 hosted the command conference inside its regional headquarters in Barangay Tambler, General Santos City. 'Security measures are already in place,' Garcia told reporters after the command conference. Comelec will administer the plebiscite in 63 villages in North Cotabato, now called BARMM Special Geographic Area (SGA), for the creation of eight municipalities. Earlier, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim called on all registered voters in the SGA to vote. Garcia said the SGA has over 100,000 registered voters as of March 1. The Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the BARMM's provisional law-making body, earlier approved eight laws creating the towns of Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, and Ligawasan. Source: Philippines News Agency