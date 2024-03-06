SC junks suit questioning PAGCOR’s regulatory measures for POGOs

MANILA: The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petitions challenging the authority of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to implement regulatory measures on Philippine offshore gaming operators (RR-POGO) approved in 2016. In its 15-page en banc decision uploaded online on March 4, the SC, on technical grounds, junked consolidated petitions by groups and individuals questioning the legality of these measures that provide for the process for licensing, accreditation and registration of offshore gaming operators, agents, and related service providers. The Court said the petitioners led by the Union for National Development and Good Governance Philippines (Unilad), Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines Inc., and lawyer Jovencio Evangelista - ignored the hierarchy of courts, as well as failed to substantiate the significance of the issues raised to merit the court's review. The tribunal also said the petitioners failed to show any direct and personal interest in the enforcement of the RR-PO GO. "The alleged transcendental importance of the questions raised was not adequately substantiated," the SC ruled. The petitioners argued the unconstitutionality of the RR-POGO, contending that PAGCOR lacks authority to oversee online or offshore gaming operations. They urged the SC to annul the RR-POGO and permanently halt PAGCOR from implementing its provisions. Source: Philippines News Agency