Satellite-based technologies to propel internet connectivity -senator

MANILA: Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said the use and development of satellite-based technologies should be encouraged and promoted to help propel internet connectivity in the country. Gatchalian made this remark as the country is set to commemorate March 29, 1994 as the day the Philippines was first connected to the internet. After 30 years, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) data based on the 2022 Women and ICT Development Index (WIDI) Survey and the 2019 National ICT Household Survey (NICTHS) showed that there has been a significant rise in household internet access from 17.7 percent in 2019 to 76.90 percent in 2022. 'Without a doubt, the internet is the most game-changing technology that continues to reshape the way we live our lives. It is unfortunate that even after 30 years of internet presence in the country, a sizable portion of our population continues to miss out on its benefits,' Gatchalian said in a news release. He said the internet has become a nec essity in the area of education, research and development, business promotion and innovation, communication, and financial management, among others. 'To realize inclusive economic development, particularly in poorer areas of the country, the government needs to double down on its program to provide internet access to all,' he added. Gatchalian has filed Senate Bill (SB) 814 or the Satellite-based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act. SB 814 aims to ensure universal access to the internet, especially in critical areas such as e-government and the delivery of basic services, education, health, trade, finance, disaster preparedness, and public safety. Gatchalian said satellite-based internet technology uses a satellite to get an internet signal from the internet service provider (ISP) to the user. 'The ISP sends a fiber internet signal to a satellite in space. The satellite dish is connected to the modem of the user, which then connects the user to the internet,' he said. The DICT recently bared plan s to double the number of free Wi-Fi sites in the country with the aim of bridging the digital divide. Source: Philippines News Agency