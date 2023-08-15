SARAWAK TO HOST WCIT|IDECS 2023 FROM OCT 4 TO 6

The 27th edition of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS), known as WCIT|IDECS 2023 will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from Oct 4 to 6.

Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the event will be a catalyst to accelerate sustainable development and economic prosperity for business, communities and nation.

"The convergence of both WCIT|IDECS makes the event a unique platform to bridge the gap and create opportunities to build a business environment and ecosystem driven by innovation, technology and sustainability.

"On behalf of the Sarawak government, we are honoured to host this event, which put Sarawak on the global innovation and technology map," he said at the 50-Day Countdown to WCIT and IDECS 2023 ceremony here, today.

Meanwhile, Head of Secretariat for WCIT|IDECS, Malseni Jamal said in conjunction with the event, Sarawak will also launch the inaugural She-Tech Asia Forum, with focus on women's representation in the technology industry.

"As the world shifts towards increasingly digitalised economy, empowering greater women participation in tech is key to fostering the continuous growth for our economy and social inclusivity.

"The need for action is critical and all stakeholders across public and private sectors must come together to close the gender gap and create equal opportunities and platforms for women to play a role in advancing our digital economy aspirations," she said.

With the theme "Fulfilling the Promise of Digital Age: Innovation and Technology Driving Economic Prosperity, Society Inclusivity and Environmental Sustainability", WCIT|IDECS 2023 explores thought-provoking discussions and provide an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest trends, technologies and business model in the digital economy.

More than 10,000 attendees comprising industry experts, policymakers and entrepreneurs from more than 80 countries will participate in the three-day event

Source: BERNAMA News Agency