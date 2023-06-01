SARAWAK DAYAK LEADERS HOST LIVELY HARI GAWAI OPEN HOUSE

The Hari Gawai open house, organised by Sarawak Dayak leaders, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, was a lively affair with the presence of people of various races and ethnicities.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended the event, held from 10 am to 4 pm.

Guests were treated to a variety of food and performances representing the ethnicities and cultures in Sarawak, known as the Land of the Hornbills.

The Hari Gawai open house was organised by both federal and state-level Dayak leaders, headed by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Yesterday, in a message in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak 2023 celebration, Abang Johari said the Dayak community has large assets in the form of land ownership that should be given the ability to generate income through various means.

He said the state government will continue its efforts to provide infrastructure amenities to support development efforts in rural areas.

"These efforts involve large expenditure, however, I am confident that with the state's increasing income these can be achieved gradually via several local development agencies that have been established by the state government," he added.

