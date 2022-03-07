﻿Sara underscores role of education in combating poverty

Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte underscored the importance of education as a way out of poverty during a visit with a family in an urban poor community in Barangay 105 here on Saturday.

Ronald Abriol and his wife Analyn hosted the unexpected visitor as Sara dropped by in an urban poor relocation compound here.

The Abriols have been garbage keepers for almost 20 years and have been sustaining the family’s basic needs with their meager income for their eight children, including triplets.

Analyn shared her struggles with Sara, hoping that the vice presidential aspirant would help them resolve their problem.

She said they earn an average of PHP85 to PHP150 daily.

“Dati kumakain kami ng lugaw. Ngayon kanin na. Kalahating kilo o three-fourths nagkakasya na rin sa amin (We used to eat porridge. Now it’s rice. Half a kilo or three-fourths fits us well),” Analyn said.

“Kung may binibigay ang suki namin na medyo magagandang gamit, binibenta namin para dagdag namin sa pagkain naming (If our customer gives us something that is pretty good, we sell it to add to our food),” she added.

Analyn also said she wants face-to-face classes to resume as it is difficult for them to provide gadgets and internet access for online classes to her six children.

“Nahihirapan kami magturo sa mga anak namin. Walang signal (We have a hard time teaching our children. There is no signal),” she said.

Despite the situation, the Abriols still hope their children will finish their studies as a way out of poverty.

Analyn wished that the government would help them and other Filipinos experiencing the same challenges.

“Magkaroon sana ng trabaho na maayos, hindi panghambambuhay pamamasura lang para mapagtapos namin ang mga anak namin (We hope to find good job, not only garbage collector so that we can sent our children to school)” Analyn said.

Duterte, who advocates education as a way to get good employment and better quality of life, encouraged the Abriols to make the education of their children a priority.

“Siguraduhin natin ma’am na kung dito ninyo pinili na magtrabaho at tumira, mapagtapos natin yung mga bata para kung ano yung paghihirap natin, hindi nila maranasan (We’ll make sure that if you choose to work and live here, we will help your children finish their studies so that they will not experience the suffering),” Duterte said.

Duterte is currently in the National Capital Region to consult with the different sectors and visit friends backing her candidacy.

Source: Philippines News Agency