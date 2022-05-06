﻿Sara touts achievements in Davao City in ‘miting de avance’

Vice-presidential aspirant and Sara Z. Duterte touted her various accomplishments during her stint as Davao City mayor, burnishing her executive credentials as she looks on becoming the country’s second-highest official.

In a speech during the “Miting de Avance” here Thursday evening, Duterte told thousands of supporters under her leadership, Davao City became debt-free and has climbed its way as one of the richest cities in the Philippines.

During her successive terms, Mayor Sara said the city became the fourth most competitive in the Philippines, and the eighth richest—based on the National Competitiveness Council’s Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index.

“This is a pride of the Davao Region,” she said.

In 2016, she said the local government even managed to pay off more than PHP1 billion debt.

“I will end my term in June with a debt-free Davao City. We paid our debts even if we had challenges in securing funds for our Covid-19 response,” she said.

Moreover, Duterte said the local government has received various awards acknowledging efficient delivery of public services.

For instance, she cited the Davao City Police Office’s (DCPO) award as the National Best City Police Office award in 2020. She noted that the local police managed to bag the honor even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Davao police bagged the best police office award in the entire country. Also, we ended the insurgency in the city in four years,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sara reiterated her gratitude to the political supporters of his father, President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The love and support you gave to our family are overwhelming. Thank you for your trust and confidence in us,” Mayor Sara said.

If given a chance to win, she said she will treat everyone equally—a trait that she said was instilled by her parents in her.

Source: Philippines News Agency