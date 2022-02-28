﻿Sara seals Zamboanga Peninsula officials’ support

Following her visit in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, vice-presidential aspirant Sara Duterte secured the support of the rest of the peninsula’s leaders on Saturday.

Duterte first met with Pagadian City Mayor Samuel Co, who was with Sibugay (1st District) Representative Wilter Palma II and the candidates of the local party, Arangkada Pusong Asenso, according to a news release.

Vice Governor aspirant Priscilla Co said they “commit to support” Duterte’s bid.

“We want continuity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s programs,” Co said.

In a separate event, Duterte met with Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu, his wife and First District Representative Divina Grace Yu, and local officials.

He thanked Duterte for helping Yu’s team in the 2019 elections and called on his constituents to show the Davao City mayor the love and support she needs in her bid.

“Karon, panahon na pud aron ibalos nato ang iyang pagsuporta sa atoa last election, tagaan nato siya ug pinaka-dako nga suporta gikan sa atong team (Now, it’s time for us to reciprocate her support in our last election. Let’s give her the biggest support from our team),” Governor Yu said.

Duterte said she needs the elected leaders to support her advocacy in uniting Filipinos, especially after the May 9 polls.

“Human sa election kinahanglan ang mga napili nga leaders birahon tanang Pilipino pagawas sa kalisod. Walay color pink, yellow, green, blue o pula. Pare-pareho tanan birahon pagawas sa kalisud nga hatod sa pandemya (After the elections, the elected leaders must unite all Filipinos. No color pink, yellow, green, blue or red. We should unite to overcome the hardships that come with the pandemic),” Duterte said.

She also thanked supporters who lined up on the streets and joined the crowd in all her activities for the day.

“Dili mabayaran ang kainit sa inyong pagmahal ug suporta sa akoa. Daghan kaayong salamat. Naka-lima mi ka events diri sa Pagadian City. Nabati namo nga ang mga tao ana gyud ang ilang suporta dinhi sa akoa ug especially sa UniTeam (Your warmth, love, and support are invaluable. Thank you so much. We had five events here in Pagadian City. We felt your support for me and our UniTeam),” Duterte added.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and senatorial candidate Robin Padilla joined the Zamboanga provinces’ leg of the “Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas (Love the Philippines)” motorcycle ride.

