﻿Sara campaign won’t include participation in debates

Vice presidential bet Sara Duterte on Saturday said she will not participate in any debate leading to the May 9 elections.

The presidential daughter said she will leave her fate to the electorate.

“I have already decided that I will do this campaign without joining debates. Iniiwan ko na po ‘yan sa lahat ng ating kababayan ang pagdedesisyon sa pagpili nila sa vice president na ganito po ang aking direksyon sa kampanya (I leave it up to our fellow Filipinos to decide who they will pick as vice president with this direction of my campaign),” she said during a campaign sortie in Parañaque City.

“As of this very moment, the decision is to conduct this campaign without joining debates,” she added.

She told Parañaque voters about her accomplishments as Davao mayor, saying the city became the fourth most competitive city in the Philippines.

She added that Davao is the eighth richest nationwide and that she is leaving the city debt-free.

“Pagbaba ko po ngayong June 2022, wala na pong utang ang siyudad ng Davao. Nagawa po ‘yan ng Davao City, magagawa po ‘yan ng Pilipinas kung tama po ang ating prayoridad sa paggamit ng pera ng ating gobyerno (Once I step down in June 2022, Davao City will be debt-free. If Davao can do it, the entire Philippines can, too, if we have the right priorities in spending government money),” she said.

