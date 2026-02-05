Sapporo Snow Festival Opens in Japan with 210 Sculptures

Sapporo: A popular annual snow festival kicked off in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Wednesday, showcasing 210 ice and snow sculptures across three venues. The 76th Sapporo Snow Festival, which runs until Feb. 11, is expected to attract over two million visitors, with free admission.

According to Philippines News Agency, at the main venue of Odori Park, five giant snow sculptures, each over 10 meters tall, are on display. Among the highlights is a sculpture of the "chuku dogu" hollow clay figure from the Jomon prehistoric period, recognized as the first national treasure in Hokkaido, alongside a sculpture of Hokkaido University's Furukawa Memorial Hall, a registered tangible cultural property built in 1909.

Additionally, about 80 sculptures created by citizens add to the decorations across the venues, with a popularity poll being conducted through a smartphone app. In past festivals, the 11th Brigade of the Ground Self-Defense Force's Northern Army traditionally participated in crafting giant snow sculptures, a key feature of the event. However, the brigade has been gradually reducing its involvement, citing the tense international situation. It has announced plans to build only one giant sculpture starting next year.

In response to this change, local lender North Pacific Bank has stepped in, forming a project team for this year's festival. Approximately 10 members of the team took part in constructing a giant sculpture, aiming to gain expertise for future events.