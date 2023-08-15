SANUSI TO PRESENT EXCO LINE UP TO KEDAH SULTAN ON THURSDAY

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Istana Anak Bukit here on Thursday to present his proposed list of state executive councillors.

He said the list had been obtained from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties' leadership and would be presented to the Sultan of Kedah for consent.

“I will present the list this week, and early next week, the swearing-in will take place, and from there onwards we will arrange the rest… it was not easy making the list, I received the names, vetted a little, and gave my views.

“If His Royal Highness consents, then all is good… otherwise, we will have to make changes… I can’t reveal the names as I can’t preempt the process,” he told reporters here today.

On Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain’s statement that police would be calling him for questioning for allegedly displaying his ballot paper on polling day, the menteri besar said all comments on the matter should cease.

Razarudin said today that the alleged incident will be investigated under Section 5(1) and Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi launched the Kedah-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign and distributed flags at two locations, namely the Alor Setar (Utara) toll plaza and the City Plaza Complex here.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency