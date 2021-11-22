Sannam S4 reveals globally certified International Education Adviser Programme in aim to provide best in class in-country support

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sannam S4 has achieved full accreditation under the CPD Certification Service for their International Education Adviser Programme, in the top five markets across the globe; US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The Adviser programme is featured within the Sannam S4’s Centre of Excellence, an internal Learning and Development Academy. This prestigious accomplishment reflects the extensive work and effort put into creating a cohesive, practical, and development-focused virtual portal, allowing Sannam S4 employees to further their skills and careers at no cost.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, CPD Certification Services is the gold standard for accreditation of training programmes across a range of industries. A thorough process to determine whether a business meets its high standards is required to achieve accreditation, which Sannam S4 passed with flying colours.

Over a 14-day review and assessment process, CPD Certification Services examined every aspect of the complete Centre of Excellent Learning and Development Academy, which is filled with a range of e-learning materials from videos to reading materials to quizzes and assessments. Once all training content has been reviewed, Sannam S4 received confirmation of their accreditation.

Nikhil Shanker, Executive Director of Human Capital and Talent Acquisition, has this to say about the formal accreditation of the Centre of Excellence Learning and Development Academy:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our employees an accredited and thoroughly tested online portal for learning and development. Our goal at Sannam S4 is to provide the best possible opportunities for growth and development, both through our academy and our other programmes. Accreditation under the CPD proves the high standard of care we offer to employees and the effort we put into providing them with new areas for growth and learning.”

This accreditation reflects Sannam S4’s continued efforts and commitment to providing its employees with the excellent resources and services needed for career development and on-the-job learning. With the Centre of Excellence updated with the latest materials to ensure continued growth, Sannam S4 strives to provide every member of its team with the tools needed for long-term success.

Sannam S4 is the preferred global partner for strategic and sustainable expansion in international higher education, corporate, nonprofit, and government services. By providing local expertise, a global perspective and data analysis, we help partners confidently explore, enter and expand into dynamic, high-growth markets. Our international footprint encompasses India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the UK and the USA.

Established in 2008, Sannam S4 has supported a wide variety of organisations to enter new countries and achieve their expansion goals. In the process, we have developed robust partnerships with stakeholders across the globe, including the US International Trade Administration, the US Department of Commerce, the UK Department of International Trade, as well as government agencies in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland and New Zealand.

We offer value to our partners by delivering market-leading, value-added services that drive positive, ROI-focused outcomes in higher education with student recruitment, partnership development and enrollment growth. For commercial and nonprofit organisations, we are focussed on optimising complex international finance, HR and compliance related operations to accelerate global expansion in Asia. Our products are designed to address the needs of our partners and maximize current opportunities while remaining agile in times of market volatility.

