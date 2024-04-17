SABAH HAS TO CONSIDER VARIOUS ASPECTS BEFORE DLP CAN BE FULLY IMPLEMENTED – RAISIN

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah Education Department director, Datuk Raisin Saidin said Sabah is in agreement with the implementation of the Dual Language Programme (DLP) in schools, but there are considerations that have to be made before full implementation can take place in the state. He said that if the Sabah Education Department does not agree with the decision, it will lead to many other implications, hence they have scrutinised the matter to ensure it has a positive impact on the state's education sector. "We strongly encourage every school in all districts in Sabah to implement the DLP. Basically, the selection of schools to implement the DLP begins with the school itself requesting the education department," he said. He told this to reporters after attending the Zone 1 Sabah New Educational Landscape Madani Tour Programme 2024 here today. Commenting on the DLP, Raisin said that to fully implement the DLP in Sabah, various aspects need to be considered, including the acceptance and readiness of the students themselves. "We need to ensure that the programme is successfully implemented within six years without interruption, and we need teachers proficient in English... this is something I see as needing attention," he added. Meanwhile, commenting on the tour programme, Raisin said it was implemented to provide information about the new education policy in Sabah. He said the Sabah State Education Department is committed to creating a new education landscape by ensuring the achievement of quality students and schools as the main goals at every level of education work. "Therefore, we have introduced seven declarations of the new education landscape of Sabah, namely achieving the National Average Grade Performance (GPN) for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) with the implementation of key performance indicator alignment at the District Education Office and schools at the beginning of the 2024 academic session followed by focused interventions. "We will strengthen day school hostels by making them a centre of academic and character excellence. We will also ensure that the maintenance expenditure performance of educational institutions is spent 100 percent in the current year, in addition to targeting zero disciplinary cases among education staff starting in 2024 as well as zero scale 7 dilapidated schools starting this year," he said. He said the two other declarations of the new landscape are implementing an impact study to measure the implications of school leader and teacher placements and exchanges for continuous improvement purposes as well as concern for the social and emotional well-being of members within the organisation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency