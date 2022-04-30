﻿Russia hits Biden’s move to transfer seized assets to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described United States (US) President Joe Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as “outrageous” and a “violation of all legal norms”.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said by expropriating private property, the US authorities are creating “a dangerous precedent”.

“This, of course, is a very dangerous precedent, it is an outrageous distortion of any legal norms, a violation of all legal concepts in general. This is nothing but a simple expropriation of private property and any attempt to pseudo-legitimize this expropriation,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

US President Joe Biden had on Thursday requested the US Congress to provide an additional USD33 billion in aid to Ukraine. He also sought new powers to expand the kinds of assets that are subject to US seizure, and enable the US to transfer frozen Russian assets directly to Ukraine.

Biden said the expropriated funds will be used for financing a USD33 billion assistance package to Ukraine.

The US has provided armaments, including drones, anti-tank and anti-air munitions, and heavy artillery to Kyiv to fight Russia.

According to UN estimates, at least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,180 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the actual figure feared to be much higher.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 8.3 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries.