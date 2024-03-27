RTWPB-7 eyes wage adjustment for Cebu domestic workers

CEBU CITY: The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is now in the process of reviewing the prevailing wage for local domestic workers or 'kasambahay' in Cebu province. In a press statement, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Central Visayas Regional Director Lilia Estillore said the current wage order for kasambahay in Cebu reached its one-year period on June 13, 2023, and is now ripe for review. Estillore sits as the chair of the regional wage board. At present, domestic workers in the province's chartered cities and first-class municipalities receive the minimum wage of PHP5,500 while those working in households in other municipalities are getting PHP4,500. The Board is inviting kasambahay and their employers to attend a public hearing on April 7 at the Belmont One in Calajoan, Minglanilla. 'The public hearing is part of the Board's mandate to periodically review the minimum wages in the region and if warranted, to issue a wage order, adjusting the same,' Estillore said. Source: Ph ilippines News Agency