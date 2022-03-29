﻿Robredo courts voters in Marcos bailiwick

Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo has admitted that it is a big challenge for her supporters to campaign in Leyte whose local government officials have picked former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as their bet.

Speaking to an estimated 5,000 crowd at the Government Center here on Tuesday, Robredo urged volunteers to knock on every door in the province to bring the message of “Gobyernong Tapat” (honest government).

No incumbent local official was present during the rally held just two weeks after Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla formally announced their support for Marcos.

Joining Robredo’s supporters during the rally are Pintados Foundation President Eugene Tan, former Tacloban councilors Jerry Uy and Niel Glova, Tacloban Councilor Jose Mario Bagulaya, and former Leyte governor Mimiette Bagulaya.

Also present were Northern Samar governor Edwin Ongchuan and Eastern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan.

“I know it’s hard for you to organize rallies here, but you are still here to show your support. This is the face of hope. This is the face of love for our country,” Robredo told supporters, mostly young people.

The people’s rally held midday was organized by Robredo People’s Council Leyte chapter.

Robredo said that although he lost in Leyte and the entire Eastern Visayas during the vice-presidential race in 2016, she has been implementing programs in some communities of the region.

Of the three regions in the Visayas, it was only in Eastern Visayas where Robredo lost, by 38,000 votes to Marcos.

Marcos’ win in Eastern Visayas can be attributed to the influence of his mother, former first lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, who hails from Leyte.

Among the provinces, Marcos won in Leyte and the neighboring Biliran province in 2016 while Robredo led in three Samar provinces.

Robredo arrived in Samar province on Monday to woo voters in Calbayog City, Catbalogan City, and Northern Samar.

On Tuesday, she visited the remote town of Maslog, Eastern Samar before heading to Palo town.

She also spoke to supporters in Naval, Biliran; Ormoc City; and Borongan City in Eastern Samar.

