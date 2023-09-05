Roadmap to roiled relations

China drew sharp complaints from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam with its latest version of a territorial map that sets new boundaries in the contested South China Sea that reach far into waters claimed by those neighbors. The 2023 edition of China's territorial map encompasses small islands claimed by five Southeast Asian countries, going beyond a claim that was rejected by a 2016 international arbitration ruling. Delhi also took issue with the map's inclusion of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: Radio Free Asia