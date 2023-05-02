RMAF CONDUCTS INTERNAL PROBE ON ALLEGED BULLYING OF PERSONNEL – MOHAMAD

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is conducting an internal investigation into the alleged bullying of an RMAF trainee at a training centre in Kuantan, Pahang.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the probe was being carried out after the trainee’s father lodged a police report following the incident at the centre.

“The police have entered the premises recently to investigate and RMAF will fully cooperate on the matter.

“Besides the police, RMAF has also initiated its own internal probe on the report. RMAF did not receive any report on the bullying incident. The victim’s father only lodged a police report.

“The police will ensure that the bullying case is thoroughly investigated and stern action is taken against individuals found guilty of violating discipline and standard operating procedures at the training centre," he told a press conference at the Defence Ministry and Kementah Camp Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Earlier, a post went viral on social media in which a woman claimed that her younger brother had been a victim of bullying at an air force training centre.

In the post, she claimed that her brother was physically and emotionally assaulted, which left him traumatised and frightened.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry, in a statement today, said that it had taken note of the matter.

It said the RMAF had given its full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the complaint was currently being investigated by the police.

"The ministry stressed that there is no compromise on any misconduct when it comes to discipline violations, order, crimes and legal issues such as bullying and others related to the Malaysian Armed Forces.

"Severe action in accordance with existing laws and regulations will be taken against any officer or personnel found to be involved and guilty," the statement said.

Accordingly, all parties are urged not to speculate so as not to prejudice the case, which is currently being investigated by the police

Source: BERNAMA News Agency